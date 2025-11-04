Immigration returns Natasha’s passport hours after seizure

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has released the passport of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, hours after the lawmaker raised alarm over its sudden confiscation by officers at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, was reportedly stopped by immigration officers, who withheld her passport without any official explanation.

The lawmaker, who had earlier accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of ordering the seizure, took to social media to express her frustration, describing the act as unlawful and politically motivated.

Her plea drew massive attention online, with many Nigerians demanding immediate intervention from the authorities, calling the confiscation an act of injustice by power-drunk officials.

Following the public outcry, the NIS reportedly released the senator’s passport after several hours.

Confirming the development, Akpoti-Uduaghan questioned the motive behind the initial seizure, saying:

“If I had not gone public, would you have given me my passport?”

Meanwhile, the NIS has yet to issue an official statement explaining the reason behind the senator’s temporary detention and passport seizure.