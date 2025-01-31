Immigration rescues 21 children from traffickers in Yobe

No fewer than 21 children, suspected to be victims of human trafficking have been rescued by the Nigeria Immigration Services in Yobe State.

As gathered, the boys, aged 7 to 15 were discovered in a Toyota Hiace bus with number plate 10B-87GM at the Geidam control point in Dunari, near the border with Niger Republic.The border control agency disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

According to the agency, the Hiace bus was transmitting the 21 minors from Labule and Ibeto towns in Magama Local Government Area, Niger State, to Maine Soroa in the neighboring country.

It also revealed that the suspected trafficker, described as their guardian, Abubakar Saidu, a 28-year-old Islamic school teacher from Anaba, Magama Local Government Area, Niger State, was apprehended during the process.

The Yobe state command Comptroller, S. Jega, who confirmed this recovery, explained that the children were suspected victims of human trafficking and had no knowledge of their destination as they lacked valid travel documents and identification.

“We suspect possible human trafficking due to the absence of travel documents and supportive papers ” Jega stated.

Furthermore, the comptroller noted that they will be handed over to the proper authorities for investigation and prosecution.