Immigration officer kills motorist in US

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a motorist who allegedly tried to run over law enforcement officers during an immigration enforcement operation in a residential Minneapolis neighborhood.

The Department of Homeland Security said the woman was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer after she allegedly attempted to run over law enforcement personnel, a claim city official has strongly disputed amid growing public outrage.

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening in a residential area of Minneapolis during expanded federal immigration enforcement operations in the Twin Cities, part of a broader crackdown under the Trump administration tied partly to alleged fraud involving some Somali residents.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected federal assertions of self-defense, saying the officer acted irresponsibly. “They are not here to cause safety in this city. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust… quite literally killing people,” Frey said.

After reviewing video footage, the mayor further accused officials of misrepresenting events. “They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense… that is bullshit,” Frey said, demanding that ICE leave both the city and the state immediately.

The killing is at least the fifth linked to immigration enforcement actions across several U.S. states since 2024, as advocacy groups in Minneapolis and St. Paul continue mobilizing neighborhood networks amid heightened fear and resistance to the federal presence.