Immigration officer bags jail term over N800,000 fraud

A High Court sitting in Gombe State has sentenced an Immigration officer, Dabiet Gilbert, to one year imprisonment for obtaining N800,000 from a job seeker with promise to secure him employment with the Federal Government.

Gilbert, an employee of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) was

prosecuted by the Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of obtaining the funds through false pretence.

The offender was said to have instructed Akoh Daniel to pay the said sum with total promise to secure him his dream job at the Correctional Services in the country.

In a judgement delivered on Friday, Justices H.H Kereng, after several weeks of legal battle, accepted the immigration officer guilty plea.and sentenced him accordingly.

Gilbert’s charge reads: “That you Dabiet Onyemi Gilbert on or about 28th May, 2021 in Gombe, Gombe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N800,000 from Akoh Daniel Accoustic by falsely representing that the said sum was for job placement with the Nigerian Correctional Services which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Law”.

While Gilbert pleaded "guilty" to his one-count charge, prompting prosecution counsel, A.M Labaran to pray the court to convict and sentence him accordingly, though the defence counsel, Yusuf Ali pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Justice Kereng afterwards convicted and sentenced Gilbert to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N60,000,