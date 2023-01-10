Immigration dismisses four officers, demotes 14 others over corrupt practices

As part of measures to ensure credibility and accountability from law enforcement officials, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed no fewer than four officers that were found guilty of corrupt practices.

Aside from that, 14 immigration officers were demoted and 22 others penalized by the NIS after a review of their conduct while on duty across the country

The Spokesperson for NIS, Tony Akuneme, who confirmed the development, disclosed that the decisions were taken after an Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja and made available to newsmen, Akuneme stressed that the move is part of measures to ensure optimal service delivery to Nigerians.

The service spokesperson explained that four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while two were redeployed to other locations.

“As part of efforts to rid the Service of bad eggs and in furtherance of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, the Nigeria Immigration Service has dismissed 4 personnel and demoted 14 for various offences for which they appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service,”

“Eleven were issued warning letters and one was compulsorily retired. According to the Committee, 11 personnel are still awaiting trial.”

According to him, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris, has assured the general public that there are no sacred cows in the Service as all offenders would be sanctioned.

