Immigration Boss commends EFCC on anti-corruption war

The Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Muazu Abdulrazaq, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), saying its establishment has helped in the sustenance and stabilisation of the nation’s economy.

He explained that the fight against corruption wouldn’t have survived the day light without intelligence inputs of the Anti-graft agency in curtailing crimes.

Abdulrazaq reported that the commission has tremendously achieved strides in the fight against corruption, stressing that the establishment of EFCC was an added advantage to law enforcement agencies.

In a statement made available on th commission’s social media handle, the NIS boss, Muazu Abdulrazaq disclosed this when he received the Enugu zonal head of the Commission, Oshodi Johnson, who paid him a Courtesy Visit in his office.

Abdulrazaq noted that there were no better time to strengthen the existing relationship between the EFCC and NIS than now, adding that the country is going through corruption-induced economic trauma.

On his part, Johnson noted the critical roles of the Nigerian Immigration Service in the fight against corruption which in turn pave way for EFCC to combat money launders.

According to him, we cannot talk of combating money laundering and other forms of capital flight in Nigeria today without mentioning the efforts of the Nigeria Immigration service.

“International passport of any foreign national, is critical in ascertaining not only the person’s identity, but also his criminal status and because of this, there is a need for all security and anti-corruption agencies to work as a team with each playing its assigned role,” he said.

Also, the Enugu deputy zonal head of the EFCC, Aliu Naibi, commended the NIS for its assistance to the EFCC in document verifications and noted that there was a need to put in place, a technology that would verify those who truly lost their passports and those who are on the run from law enforcement agencies, such as the EFCC.

Abdulrazaq disclosed that the NIS already has the technology, and that anyone who has been reported by law enforcement agencies as having committed any crime, is usually flagged while seeking for a new passport, adding that the request of the Commission for the NIS to first cross-check with the EFCC before re-issuance of any lost passport would be transmitted to NIS’ head office for attention.