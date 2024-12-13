I’m Yoruba, have nothing in common with Nigeria- Kemi Badenoch

The face-off between the Vice President, Kassim Shetimma, and the leader of the United Kingdom (UK) Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, over the need to identify with Nigeria may not end soon after she indicated that her loyalty is with the Yoruba and not to the entire nation.

Badenoch noted that her name and identity are with the Yoruba race and careless with promoting the image of the country because she has nothing in common with people in northern Nigeria, which is a haven for Islamism and Boko Haram.

“I find it interesting that everybody defines me as being Nigerian. I identify less with the country than with the specific ethnicity [Yoruba],” the politician told newsmen yesterday during an interview.

“I have nothing in common with the people from the north of the country, the Boko Haram where Islamism is,” she added.

Badenoch has been at the receiving end of constant backlash from many Nigerians, including public figures, in recent months due to her often criticism of the West African country for its rampant corruption and volatile security climate when discussing Nigeria in the British media.

Many deemed most of Badenoch’s comments about Nigeria as unflattering. The vice-president, who Is from the Boko Haram heartland of Borno, has criticized Badenoch for her comments.

Shettima told her recently that she could go ahead and change her name if she does not want any association with the “greatest black nation on earth, the nation called Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Badenoch has once again doubled down on the criticism, stating that being Yoruba is her true identity and refuses to be lumped up with northern people of Nigeria, who “were our ethnic enemies” all in the name of being called a Nigerian.

Badenoch added, “Somebody once told me when I was very young that my surname was a name for people who were warriors. They protected the crown, and that’s what I see myself as doing.”

The British politician added, “I am here to protect and I will die protecting this country because I know what’s out there.”