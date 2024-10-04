I’m ready to meet the Falana’s in court – VDM

Popular social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as Very Dark Man (VDM), has replied to renowned lawyer Femi Falana’s threat to sue him over defamatory claims related to Bobrisky’s audio recording.



This came after the renowned lawyer threatened to file a civil suit in the High Court if VeryDarkMan, fails to issue a public apology for defaming him and his son, Falz.



Meanwhile, VDM has refused to apologize, while maintaining he didn’t commit an offense, but rather exposed corruption surging in the country.



“I will be waiting for the letter, It’s not about me and the Falanas; it’s about exposing corruption in the country,” he said through the video he shared on Friday.



He further suggested that Falana sue Bobrisky for defamation, as he spoke in the released audio.



In an interview on Thursday, Falana said his commitment to promoting freedom of speech led him to forego filing a criminal complaint.



“I have restricted the temptation to file a criminal complaint because I am leading a team of lawyers in West Africa campaign for decriminalization of freedom of expression” he explained.



‘However, we demand a public apology; otherwise, we will initiate civil proceedings in the High Court,’ Falana stated.



He further stated that his actions aim to set an example for those who slander innocent individuals on social media, emphasizing his zero-tolerance policy.