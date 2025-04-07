I’m raising funds to secure my release from abductors.- 2Baba

Multiple awards winning singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly called 2Baba, has faulted the claim by his mother that he was abducted without any trace, saying I’m raising funds to secure my release from my abduction.

2baba, who responded to the mother sarcastically, stated that he has commenced different strategies to generate money for his release from kidnappers’ den.

The artiste’s reaction came a month after his mother made a controversial video that had gone viral on different social media platforms, alleging that the singer has been kidnapped after leaving home for an early morning walk within his community.

Following the mother’s claims, the Idibia family filed a formal petition to the Department of State Services, declaring the music icon missing.

As gathered, the petition, dated February 7 and signed by the family lawyer, Wilson Anuge, stated that 2Baba had not been seen since February 10, 2025 after leaving home with the promise to return shortly.

According to the document, he had left home in his loungewear for a routine walk and never returned home as expected by other members of the family.

The singer has however jeered at the allegations while performing at a recent comedy show, to further clear allay fears of the public on his whereabout.

“Allegedly I have been kidnapped. So as we come to the Acapella show, this show is to generate money for the kidnappers to release me”.

Recall that the singer has been seen out and about in recent weeks, most notably in the company of his new partner and alleged wife, Natasha Osawaru.

The pair have made multiple public appearances since 2Baba was declared missing.