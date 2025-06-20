I’m glad I had no son- Obama

Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed she is “so glad” she never had a son, joking that if she did, he would have turned out to be a “Barack Obama.”

Michelle explained that raising boys in today’s world is particularly challenging, citing the pressures of toxic masculinity, warped role models, and a society that often sends the wrong messages to young men.

In this week’s episode of her podcast IMO alongside her brother Craig Robinson, the 61-year-old mother of two spoke to New York radio host Angie Martinez, on how difficult it might have been for a son to grow up under the shadow of a former president.

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy… because he would’ve been a Barack Obama,” Michelle quipped, responding to Martinez’s playful suggestion that she should’ve had a son.

She added that parenting boys comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in a culture shaped by rigid masculinity norms.

“I would’ve felt for him,” she added, referring to the expectations a “baby Barack” would have faced.

Michelle also shared her deep pride in raising daughters Sasha, 26, and Malia, 24, saying she cherished every stage of their development from childhood to adulthood.

The former First Lady praised their journey with warmth and pride, noting how she and former president Obama were intentional in raising confident and grounded young women.

The conversation also touched on issues such as co-parenting, emotional intelligence, and the societal pressures men face, especially in navigating identity and expectations in today’s world.

Michelle’s candid remarks come as part of a broader conversation on family dynamics, parenting, and the decisions she and her husband made to build a focused, supportive environment for their daughters.