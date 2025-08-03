I’ll transform Nigeria within 4yrs if elected president- Obi

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has restated his vow to serve only one term of four years if elected president during the 2027 election in the country, saying within the four years, the Nigeria will be transformed from consumption to production nation.

Obi said that during this period, agriculture, technology, and manufacturing will replace rent-seeking and waste as our national anchors.

According to him, these are not utopian dreams. They are realistic, actionable goals that are achievable within four years after assuming office.

The Anambra State former governor stressed that effective leadership is defined by impact, not time spent in office.

In a statement released on Sunday through his social media handle, Obi referenced global figures such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela, noting that each led with principle and left enduring legacies despite short tenures.

“One of the greatest American Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures as a model of principled leadership.

“Another iconic figure, John F. Kennedy, did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and ideals continue to inspire generations.

“In Africa, Nelson Mandela, revered globally as a symbol of justice and reconciliation, chose to serve only one term as President of South Africa, despite immense public pressure to stay longer.

“His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self. Indeed, history shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it.

“Longevity in office is not a mark of success; rather, it is purposeful, accountable service – however brief – that defines true statesmanship.

“It is within this context that I reiterate my vow: I will serve only one term of four years if elected President. And that vow is sacrosanct,” he wrote.

Obi said his commitment was not a political gimmick, but a decision rooted in conviction and supported by his record of service in Anambra State, where he said he fulfilled clear and measurable promises without deviation.

Addressing recent jabs at his one-term declaration, he noted that some critics questioned his sincerity, with one suggesting psychiatric evaluation and another claiming he wouldn’t be believed even “if I swore by a shrine.”

“I understand the basis of their scepticism. They are judging me by their own standards — where political promises are made to be broken.

“But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth,” Obi wrote.

He stressed that public trust must be restored in Nigeria’s leadership and that focused, transparent governance can yield real results within the constitutional four-year window.

“Forty-eight months is enough for any leader who is focused and prepared to make a meaningful difference. I do not intend to stay a day longer,” he added.

Obi outlined key priorities if elected, including sanitising governance, tackling insecurity through proper use of national resources, improving education and healthcare, supporting small businesses, and transforming Nigeria into a productive economy driven by agriculture, technology, and manufacturing.

He concluded by affirming that he would not exceed a single term under any circumstance, describing his vow as a solemn commitment to purpose, not power.