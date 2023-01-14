I’ll stand as Nnamdi Kanu’s surety if release to me- Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, promising to stand as surety for him.

Soludo, meanwhile, stated that there was a need for critical conversations on the degenerating security situation in the South East involving all major stakeholders.

Soludo, who spoke at a rally in Akwa, Anambra State capital, on Saturday during a launch of the national campaign of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), appealed for his release from the Department of State Services (DSS) custody.

During the launch, the wife of the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Bianca, could be seen applauding the governor over his appeal and wearing a wide grin.

“I now want to appeal and plead and request and demand of the Federal Government and our able president led by President Buhari that a critical person [is] required around that table for that conversation to be complete for us to have an all-round approach to dealing with the issue of insecurity and discussing the future of the South-East.

“That person – and we need him urgently around the table, please release him to us – and that is Nnamdi Kanu. I’m calling on the Federal Government to please release Nnamdi Kanu,” he added.

According to Soludo, the South-East needs Kanu at the table, saying the people of the region are prepared for a “comprehensive, heart-to-heart conversation” about the future, security, and prosperity of the geopolitical zone.

“No one should be left behind; everybody should be there. If we cannot release him unconditionally as requested by the court judgements and so on, I now offer to be the surety. Release him to me. I will keep him. Release Nnamdi Kanu to me.

“I will keep him. I will provide him shelter and anytime that you need him, we will bring him to you. Give him to me, we will house him here in Awka. Let us release him and let us bring this insecurity in the South-East to an end,” the governor said.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor appreciated the President for the support of the security agencies in tackling insecurity in the region.

“But here is the big one: as the security says, we need kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to solve this problem. We thank you for all the kinetic in terms of the force,” he said.

“We have also inaugurated the Truth, Justice, and Peace Committee in Anambra to go to the root causes, immediate and remote causes of the insecurity in the South-East, and that commission is completing its work.

“We’re also engaging the youths and implementing various forms of non-kinetic engagement. But it is now time for the Federal Government to help us with the last leg of this non-kinetic approach.”

