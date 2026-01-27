I’ll sanctions Abuja workers defying court resumption orders- Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning to workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), vowing to sanction anyone who defies a court order directing the immediate suspension of their ongoing indefinite strike.

Wike described the decision of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) to halt the strike as a victory for the rule of law and a critical step to protect the nation’s capital from what he termed politically motivated disruptions.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the court’s ruling on Tuesday, the Minister said the judicial order leaves no room for disobedience, stressing that workers must return to duty without delay.

“The court has called off the strike. If anybody dares to block the gate again, then I will use the person as a scapegoat because you must obey the law. We are in a democracy and not in a military government,” Wike declared.

He added that the FCTA has allowed a brief window for compliance but warned that sanctions would follow immediately after.

“I’ve given them the window. From tomorrow, if you don’t come to work, we are going to apply the big stick. If we see anybody who says he wants to block the gate, we will make you a scapegoat. The law must take its place,” the Minister reiterated.

Wike expressed concern that the industrial action had been “hijacked” by political interests and disgruntled elements bent on embarrassing the administration, insisting that the FCTA would not yield to blackmail, intimidation or insults.

While reaffirming the administration’s openness to genuine dialogue, he cautioned that workers who abandon labour issues for political agitation would be confronted decisively.

“The moment you no longer act as a worker and you now act as a politician, then I will face you. We will treat you the way politicians are being treated,” he warned.

The Minister acknowledged that workers have a constitutional right to protest in a democratic setting but emphasized that the FCTA has already addressed the bulk of the unions’ demands.

According to him, more than 10 out of the 14 demands presented by the unions have been fully resolved.

Wike disclosed that the administration has been consistent with the payment of wage awards, noting that December payments had been made, January payments processed, and February payments already on track.

“If you are requesting 14 things and the government has met over 10 of them, reasonably you should be able to give the government some time,” he said.

“It is not correct to think that this administration will deny workers their entitlements or wages.”

He also shed light on the financial realities of running the FCT, explaining that the territory receives only one percent of the Federal Government’s share from the Federation Account and must rely heavily on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to meet its obligations.

Despite these challenges, Wike said the FCTA has recorded significant growth in revenue, with IGR increasing from ₦9 billion to ₦30 billion, enabling the administration to fund massive infrastructure projects while also prioritizing workers’ welfare.

The Minister revealed that he had just approved the payment of January 2026 salaries and highlighted what he described as unprecedented institutional reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s *Renewed Hope Agenda*. These include the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, the appointment of the first-ever Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries for the FCTA, and the exit from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to enhance financial flexibility and growth.

Earlier in the day, the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja ordered the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) of the FCTA to immediately suspend its indefinite strike.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Emmanuel Subilim, the court granted an interlocutory injunction sought by the FCT Minister, restraining the JUAC President, Rifkatu Iortyer, its Secretary, Abdullahi Saleh, and their agents from embarking on any industrial action, picketing or lockout.

Subilim held that under the Trade Dispute Act, once a matter is referred to the Industrial Court, all parties must cease industrial action and maintain the status quo pending the determination of the case.

“An order of interlocutory injunction is hereby granted, restraining the claimants and representatives… from further embarking on any industrial action against the claimant. The order shall remain in force, pending the determination of this suit,” the judge ruled.

The court adjourned the matter until March 23, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit.

The ruling follows a week-long shutdown of administrative activities in the FCTA caused by the strike, which was embarked upon by workers to demand the immediate payment of outstanding promotion arrears, wage awards and the remittance of long-overdue pension deductions, among other issues.