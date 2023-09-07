I’ll reclaim my mandate at Supreme Court- Obi

Hours after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal upheld victory of the country leader, Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has vowed to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate through the Supreme Court.

Obi noted that the Supreme Court, unlike the Tribunal, would absolutely perfect all that was unianimously ignored by the five-man panel.

He claimed that all indications showed that Tinubu, who contested the election on platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), should not have been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the poll.

The Anambra State former governor disclosed this on Thursday while responding to the udgement delivered at the Appeal Court premises in Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

While acknowledging that the court made its verdict known within the time frame stipulated by the law, Obi stressed that he and the party “disagree with the Court’s reasoning and conclusions in the judgment it delivered.

“It is my intention as a presidential candidate and the intention of the Labour Party to challenge this judgment by way of appeal immediately, as allowed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The PEPC has rendered its judgment, but that esteemed body is not the final arbiter. The responsibility now falls on the Supreme Court. I do know that judgment is not coterminous with justice. I implore Nigerians to remain focused, steadfast, and peaceful; and to abide by the rule of law and understand that this matter has not reached its logical conclusion.

“Our legal team has already received our firm instruction to file an appeal against the decision. I shall not relent in the quest for justice, not necessarily for myself but indeed for our teeming supporters all over the country whose mandate to us at the polls was regrettably truncated by INEC.

“The strength and value of our democracy reside in solid national institutions and our confidence in them. Electoral litigations will be almost unnecessary and nonexistent if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) discharges its statutory functions creditably, transparently and with discernible fairness. When that body fails, as it did recently, thus subverting the will of Nigerian voters, the recourse to the judiciary becomes imperative, as is now the case”, he added.

It would be recalled that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) finally delivered its long-awaited judgments on the Petitions challenging the outcome of the presidential election held on 25 February 2023.

