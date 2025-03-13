I’ll join Obi in rescuing Nigeria from APC – Bauchi Gov.

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has declared readiness to join the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in efforts to enhance governance and address Nigeria key national challenges.

Muhammed stated that his decision to work with Obi in rescuing the nation from current poor leaders who have held the nation back from developing with its peers was based on clear conviction that Obi embodied vision that would bring desired growth to the nation.

The governor who revealed this after a meeting with the Anambra state former governor at the Bauchi State government house on Thursday, stressed that their discussion focused on tackling poverty and insecurity, with an emphasis on unity beyond political, religious, or ethnic affiliations.

“We deliberated on various challenges facing different states, and I truly appreciate what he is doing as the opposition leader. Whether we acknowledge it or not, Peter Obi is currently the face of opposition in Nigeria.

“To those who may seek to misinterpret our intentions, I want to clarify that I am ready to work with him. Together, we will ensure good governance, provide a strong, informed opposition, and contribute meaningfully towards rescuing and rebuilding our country”, he added.

The governor further noted that this collaboration aligns with the collective interests of many PDP governors who are also committed to a national agenda that transcends party and regional boundaries.

On his part, Obi explained that his visit was aimed at consulting with Mohammed, who serves as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and remains a key figure in national politics.

“This was a discussion-based meeting, and such consultations will continue as we explore ways to move the country forward.

“The North is a critical factor in Nigeria’s development, and we must prioritize addressing poverty, which directly influences the rise in criminal activities,” Obi stated.

He stressed the need for significant investments in key sectors to lift Nigerians out of poverty and, in turn, reduce insecurity.

The meeting, which lasted over three hours behind closed doors, ended with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to working for the country’s progress.