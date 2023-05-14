I’ll cooperate with Police- Seun Kuti

Following the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, order that multiple awards winning afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, be arrested for slapping a policeman, the artiste has promised to make himself available for investigations on the assault of the policeman in Lagos.

Kuti added that he would not only submit himself to the police but also cooperate fully with the law enforcement agency on the investigation to ascertain what transpired between him and the law enforcement officer.

The artiste gave the promise in a short statement released on his official social media handle minutes after the Police boss approved his arrest.

Baba ordered his arrest after Kuti was captured assaulting an officer in a viral video which has drawn condemnation from many Nigerians.

In the video that emerged, Kuti was seen pointing to the unidentified police officer before proceeding to push and slap the officer.

Reacting to the development, Baba directed that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Abiodun Owohunwa, to immediately arrest the singer after it was discovered that the incident happened in the state.

Kuti said: “I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation! I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

