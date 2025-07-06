I’ll contest for president in 2027– Obi

The Labour Party former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has disclosed that he will contest for the presidential election in 2027, dismissing reports that he may become the running mate to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, under the coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He said that there was no plan to drop is ambition not to rule the nation, saying I need only four years to provide good governance for all Nigerians.

Obi, who stated this during an interview aired on a popular television program on Sunday, urged Nigeria’s to dismiss reports suggesting that he would be dropping his ambition.

“I’m going to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I believe I am qualified for it,” Obi said.

Responding to rumours that he may pair up with Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, Obi said, “This is not in play; nobody has ever discussed that. People assume so many things. Nobody has ever discussed with me whether I am going to be A or B or C.”

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, also reaffirmed his loyalty to the Labour Party, saying he remains a vibrant member.

However, he noted that he is also involved in a broader opposition coalition, including the African Democratic Congress, aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“I am part of the coalition which will be able to produce a president with the capacity and compassion to save this country,” he said.