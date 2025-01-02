I’ll contest 2027 Lagos guber poll to unseat APC- Gbadebo

The Lagos State 2023 Labor Party governorship elections candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has disclosed plans to contest for the upcoming 2027 gubernatorial election saying I’m certainly coming back.

Gbadebo, who came second in last governorship election, said he is confident and determined to unseat the leading All Progressive Party (APC).

The Labour Party member, who declared his intention during a television program on Thursday, noted that the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is not doing enough for Lagosians, claiming he will do more if given a chance.

While admitting that the decision to appoint a leader ultimately rests with the residents, Gbadebo stressed that the current governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has failed to adequately address the needs of Lagosians.

Specifically, he criticized the governor’s handling of waste management, flooding, and education, stating that these issues have been neglected for too long.

“The inner roads for the LGAs are extremely poor, Lagos is not just Lekki to Ikeja, go into Alimosho and Ojo, it’s like we are still in rural areas”.

“Our educational system and the quality of our schools are big problems, the idea of development in the state is for each local government to be as independent as possible,” he added.

Emphasizing the need for innovative solutions to the state’s problems, Gbedebo highlighted the importance of reducing the cost of living in the state, making it more affordable for ordinary citizens.

“The cost of transport is too much, how many people can afford the cost of the red line? There needs to be a subsidy on it, especially for older people, retirees, pensioners, and students,” he added.