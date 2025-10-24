I’ll appear as witness for Nnamdi Kanu on condition- Wike

Amid the controversies surrounding the role as a witness in the trial of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, has expressed his readiness to appear as a witness for the agitator if the court orders his presence during proceedings.

Wike stated that, although no one has approached him regarding the matter, the court has not summoned him.

He dismissed the speculation as unnecessary, noting that merely seeing one’s name listed should not trigger panic or unwarranted reactions.

The minister disclosed this while responding to questions on Friday during a media parley organised to address major issues regarding his personality and the office.

He stressed that those expressing curiosity about Kanu’s case had their reasons, adding that he would not engage in unnecessary speculation.

Wike further stated that he would refrain from commenting on the possibility of a political solution, emphasizing his decision to remain within the bounds of his official responsibility.

“If I am subpoenaed to come and give evidence, I must obey the court. I must appear, but not on the pages of newspapers. Nobody does that.

“I don’t know why I should be listed. He who chooses to be there should be asked the question. But if I am invited if I am subpoenaed to come, go home and sleep, I will be there.

“When you talk about curiosity, they have their reasons; they know why. So I will not begin to speculate. As for a political solution, I don’t want to comment on that,” the Minister said.