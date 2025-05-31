Ikuforiji, Council chairmen, others lay Lagos monarch to rest

The former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has led council chairmen and dignitaries to lay the Olu of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Adewale, to rest in the state.

Ikuforiji and other dignitaries expressed shock that the monarch who was hale and hearty weeks ago could be pronounced dead by medical experts suddenly.

The revered monarch, who was pronounced dead by medical experts on Saturday at the age of 87, has been laid to rest by relatives and Lagosians hours after death as stipulated by the tenets of Islam.

Announcing the monarch’s transition, Balogun of Epe Kingdom, Musiliu Adeniyi, in a statement made available to newsmen, said: “The news is true. It was this morning. He will be buried 4 o’clock today”.

The late monarch, who was the 19th Olu of Epe, was highly respected for his wisdom, leadership, and dedication to the progress of the kingdom. Before ascending the throne, he held key traditional titles, including Otun-Balogun and later Balogun—two of the highest-ranking chieftaincy positions in the land.

Adewale also had a distinguished career in public service before ascending the throne of his ancestors.

He was a retired Director of Administration at the Ministry of Education and previously served as Executive Secretary at the Ministry of Lands.