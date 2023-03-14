 Ikpeazu sacks two tertiary institution heads over security reports, others

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has sacked the Rector of the state polytechnic (ABIAPOLY), Prof Osonwa Okorie, and his counterpart from the College of Health Sciences and Management Technology Aba, Dr. Nwamuo Kingsley.

Ikpeazu, who is a visitor to both schools, has appointed replacements for the sacked Rectors, to prevent any vacuum in leadership of the insrtitutions.



The suspension of the Rectors were contained in different statements released by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, on Tuesday.

The suspension of the Rector was contained in a statement issued by the Governor and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem.

For the Polytechnic rector, the governor did not indicate reasons or his actions but his counterpart rom the Science College was due to security concerns surrounding his continued stay in office.

The governor appointed Haglar Okorie as the new helmsman of the 31-year-old Polytechnic and Head of Department of Public Health, Ezeakolam Nwaogwugwu, both would be on acting capacity pending appointment of substantive Rectors for both schools.

Okorie is an Associate Professor at Abia State University, Uturu, and has a law firm in Aba, the state’s metropolis and hails from Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

“The Governor further directs the appointment of the Head of Department of Public Health, Ezeakolam Nwaogwugwu as the Acting Rector of the college”, the release added.

