Ikorodu west chairman impeached over gross misconduct

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Activities at Ikorodu-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) secretariat has been halted following impeachment of the council chairman, Ganiyat Ademehin, over gross misconduct.

The impeachment of the chairman came after weeks of face-off between legislatures and the executive over management of the council funds and others.

Before her removal, the lawmakers summoned Ademehin to appear before the House to debunk allegations, with documents, leveled against her.

The council chairman, however, did not appear before the lawmakers even after the seven working days ultimatum given to the chairman for presentation and clarifications expired.

After her impeachment, the Council Leader, Wasiu Agbaje, in a statement made available to newsmen, explained that Ademehin’s impeachment was based on alleged gross misconduct and abuse of public office.

The leader of the House said Councillors also considered the high level of mal-administration and serious retrogression leading to misappropriation of Public Funds by the Chairman.

“I want to make it also clear there is also the allegation of the denial by the impeached chairman of some revenue from the State and Federal Government, Some of the stated revenue include the Lagos Signage and Advertising Percentage remittance, Lagos land Use charge remittance and Wharf landing remittance.

“The impeachment notice was duly signed by all the councillors representing the five wards of Ikorodu West Council Development Area which include Hon. Gbadamosi Olaomo Saliu representing Ward A, Hon.Dada Oluwatoyin Moses the Chief Whip, Hon. Kalejaiye Adebowale Aramide, the majority Leader, Honourable Tejumaiye Adeyanju Julius, the deputy leader and myself, Leader of the Council”.

The leader hinted that a copy of the impeachment document has been submitted at the Ministry of Local Government and Community affairs and the Lagos State House of Assembly, to notify them as stipulated by law.