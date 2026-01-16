Ikorodu ferry terminal to reopen after 3-month hiatus

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has announced the reopening of the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal, restoring passenger ferry services that were suspended for three months due to safety concerns on the waterway.

The authority said operations will resume after extensive remedial work was carried out to address navigational challenges, including the removal of obstructive water plants and the conduct of safety evaluations in collaboration with relevant agencies.

LASWA confirmed that ferry services will recommence on Monday, January 19, 2026, marking the end of a shutdown that began in October last year.

The terminal, located in Ikorodu, was closed on October 20, 2025, following heavy water hyacinth infestation that made the route unsafe, prompting the temporary diversion of ferry services to Ibeshe Terminal and Offin Jetty.

In a statement issued by LASWA management, ferry operators were instructed to immediately return to their approved routes and timetables. “All operators are to resume normal passenger services and ensure strict adherence to existing safety and operational guidelines,” the authority stated.

The agency added that the decision to reopen the terminal followed successful clearance of the waterway, completion of safety assessments, and consultations with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), which granted approval for full operations.

LASWA assured commuters of its commitment to safety on inland waterways and urged both operators and passengers to comply with established regulations as ferry activities return to normal at the Ikorodu terminal.