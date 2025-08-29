Ikorodu, Alimosho, Kosofe top hotspot for child abuse – Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has identified Ikorodu, Alimosho, Kosofe, Badagry, and Oshodi-Isolo as hotspots for rising cases of child abuse.

According to the agency, reports involving children have shown alarming figures, with Ikorodu recording 355 incidents, Kosofe 232, Badagry 198, Alimosho 193, and Oshodi-Isolo 138, underscoring the growing severity of child abuse in these communities.

The revelation came during the flag-off of the Lagos State Domestic Violence Awareness Month, addressed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, on Friday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Represented by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Hameed Oyenuga, the attorney-general said the increasing figures reflect not only a rise in awareness but also the continued prevalence of abuse in certain communities.

Pedro stressed the urgent need for coordinated interventions to protect vulnerable children.

He also noted that, out of the 20 Local Government Areas in Lagos State, the top five with the highest number of reported adult cases were Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Oshodi-Isolo.

“Out of the 20 Local Government Areas in Lagos State, the top five LGAs with the highest reporting for adults include Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Oshodi-Isolo. For child-related cases, we’ve recorded high figures from Ikorodu, Kosofe, Badagry, Alimosho, and Oshodi-Isolo,” the commissioner stated.

Pedro revealed that between August 2024 and July 2025, the DSVA received a total of 8,692 cases through both physical walk-ins and the Virtual Referral and Response Service (VRRS).

Of these, 3,685 cases were domestic violence, making it the most reported category within the year. Other cases addressed included 243 incidents of defilement, 244 of child abuse or physical assault, 99 of rape, 48 of sexual harassment, and 25 of sexual assault by penetration.

“Other reported cases included 41 instances of cyber harassment, 32 threats to life, and 726 family-related disputes covering custody, neglect, abduction, and child labour,” he added.

The commissioner further disclosed that 3,090 children were identified as victims of emotional abuse due to exposure to domestic violence in their homes.

To help them cope, the agency provided counseling and psychosocial support to reduce the risk of long-term psychological harm.

Pedro also noted a strong link between mental health issues and domestic violence, revealing that 10 percent of survivors said their abusers had been diagnosed with mental health conditions.

“The impact of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cannot be overstated. About 90 percent of survivors reported suffering from low self-esteem, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and extreme fear.

“In addition, 5 percent experienced clinical depression, with many requiring medical attention and continuous therapy to recover,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Pedro emphasized that tackling gender-based violence requires a collective effort, urging residents to speak out, support survivors, and report abuse using the toll-free hotline: 08000 333 333.

“Together, we can build a safer, more just Lagos where every resident, regardless of age or gender, is protected,” he added.