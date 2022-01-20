Ikeja royal families unveil real estate expert as new monarch

In a bid to end the nine-year-old dispute over the Ikeja kingdom vacant throne, the royal families have picked a real estate expert, Tajudeen Muritala, as the new monarch for the community and the traditional ruler that would put the empty palace into proper use.

The families said that they decided to pick Tajudeen as their preferred candidate to ascend the kingdom’s traditional throne due to his lineage as a royal son from the Osooja royal family and to end the interregnum that had affected the community from having a leader.

Aside from unveiling the real estate expert, the family hinted that they have also written to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to inform him of their conclusions and for an official declaration of their preferred candidate for the throne.

Members of the royal families unveiled Tajudeen on Thursday after signing documents to indicate that Tajudeen was their preferred candidate and that he should be installed as the new monarch for the kingdom.

The decision was reached during a meeting that was also attended by elders of the community, principal members, youths, and community members that also threw their weight behind the decision reached by the family.

It was learnt that plans have also been concluded to commence the traditional rites for the real estate expert before assuming the Ikeja kingdom throne.

Speaking to The Guild during an interview in Ikeja on behalf of the families, Lasisi Arubo hinted that a press briefing would be held to make their declaration known officially, just as they stressed that Tajudeen’s selection was a unanimous decision of the royal family members in Ikeja kingdom.

Arubo noted that Tajudeen’s name was picked after scrutinizing all candidates shortlisted to assume the throne with the criteria of Obaship within the royal families.

As gathered, the same agreement was reached earlier and formed the content of their letter earlier sent in 2016 to the former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for approval.

In the letter sighted by our correspondent, about 40 heads of different sub-families from the royal families signed the agreement documents and asked the government to approve Tajudeen as their preferred candidate from the Osooja royal family.

According to the letter, they appealed to the government to consent to their chosen candidate and to quickly give him the staff of office.

Addressing newsmen after his unveiling, Tajudeen, described his selection as a welcome development and what had been destined by God for him, saying I accept it and I am ready to serve the people of Ikeja effectively.

He added that his selection was a call to serve the people and to ensure that the palace worked for the progress of every individual irrespective of their status.

The newly elected candidate for the throne, meanwhile, said that his doors were open for collaboration on the development of the community, adding that when installed, he would not administer the kingdom in isolation.

