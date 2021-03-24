Ikeja Electric promises better service delivery after bagging ISO certifications

Ikeja Electric (IE) Distribution Company (DisCo) Lagos has assured its customers of the company’s commitment to high standard and better service delivery that is in line with global best practices.

The electricity company gave the assurance in response to awards and three International Standard Organisation ( ISO) certifications it received.

Speaking on behalf of the company, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Folake Soetan said the awards demonstrate that IE management processes and operations are effectively conducted by quality policies and forward-thinking leadership.

Among the ISO certifications and awards IE bagged include: the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) 2020.

In addition, the DisCo also emerged as one of the runners-up for the ‘Most Responsive Organization to COVID-19 Crisis at the Nigeria Risk Awards 2020, and also bagged the AfriSAFE Merit Award 2020.

, Soetan said: “We are indeed honoured by these certifications. I am dedicating these achievements to the entire management and staff who continuously give their best through strategic initiatives and innovation that deliver growth, improved service delivery and customer satisfaction for the brand”.

“The fact that we have gained these recognition does not mean we have attained the desired peak or that we would become complacent, but rather we will continue to work hard towards operational excellence and improvement of service in line with our manta – ‘Customer first; technology Now.”

Also commenting on the awards, Head of Quality, Safety, Health and Environment (QHSE), Jamiu Badmos, explained that the IE remains the industry trailblazer in areas of innovations including occupational health and safety and environment initiatives.

According to Badmos, adoption of technology and purposeful engagement of staff, customers and stakeholders has greatly contributed towards achieving effective quality, health, safety and environmental performance and operational excellence.

“We will continue to use risk-based thinking throughout our operations to promote a proactive approach for identifying risks and opportunities, thereby making continual improvement in order to enhance governance, customer experience, operational excellence and sustainability’ He said.