Iheanacho’s club sacks manager after poor form

Scottish club, Celtic, have sacked Wilfried Nancy from managerial duties following a dismal run of form by the club.

Celtic dismissed Nancy following a 3-1 home loss to fierce rivals, Rangers, citing the team’s recent poor results, as well as disclosing that the termination takes immediate effect to end his stay at the club after just 33 days in charge.

In a statement released, the Green and White side bemoaned the team’s six losses in eight games under the Gallic coach, a spree which had an unwanted record of him becoming the first manager to lose his first two games, as well as first to endure a four-game losing run since 1978.

”Celtic Football Club today announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager, Wilfred Nancy, with immediate effect,” the statement reads in part after Nancy’s sacking on Monday.

”The club thanks Wilfred for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

The management also relayed that all assistants to the French coach, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen and Maxime Challer, as well as the Head of Operations, Paul Tisdale, have all left the club.

”We thank Paul for the contributions he has made in that role. A further update will be provided to supporters as soon as it is practical,” the club added.