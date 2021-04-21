IGP withdraws senior Police officers from EFCC

As part of measures to address current security challenges and end growing attacks of property belonging to Nigeria Police Force, the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the withdrawal of senior police officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He explained that had become imperative in line with present operational requirements of the police in tackling the security threats, boost internal security, and secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

The police boss listed those affected by the directive to include officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and above, adding that ranks below CPS would continue their operations with the anti-graft agency.

Baba, through a letter signed, dated April 15, 2021, and addressed to the EFCC chairman on his behalf by his Principal Staff Officer, acting Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, asked the affected police officers to report to the IGP’s Principal Staff Officer on April 21 for further instructions.

According to him, the directive followed the disturbing rate of gunmen attacks on security facilities in parts of the country, including attacks on a State Police Command Headquarters and Zonal Police Headquarters in the South-East.

“I write to extend earnest regards of the Inspector-General of Police and to inform the chairman that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the withdrawal of all senior police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and above attached to your agency.

“The decision is informed by the current operational requirements of the force. You are accordingly requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned officers who are to collectively report to the undersigned on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10am for further instructions.

“I am to also request that you avail this office the comprehensive nominal roll of all police personnel attached to the EFCC to include their date of transfer and designations in the agency for the purpose of updating our records,” the letter read.