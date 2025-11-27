IGP withdraws 11,566 officers from VIPs

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has confirmed the withdrawal of 11,566 police officers previously assigned to Very Important Persons (VIPs), as part of a strategic effort to strengthen general policing and enhance nationwide security.

The move follows a directive from President Bola Tinubu, ordering the redeployment of the officers to boost manpower for general security operations.

Egbetokun announced the development on Thursday during a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja, stating that the presidential order gives him full authority to implement the recall without interference.

He noted that no VIP is expected to challenge or question the withdrawal of their police escorts, as the directive comes directly from the President.

The IGP urged officers to remain professional and dedicated to securing the country, emphasizing the need for sustained efforts to prevent criminal activities nationwide.

He added that the Nigeria Police Force will continue to work closely with other security agencies to address ongoing security challenges and ensure national safety.