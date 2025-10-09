IGP warns new constables against misconduct

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has cautioned newly graduated police constables against engaging in extortion, intimidation, and abuse of power against the public whom they were trained to protect.

The police boss warned that the Nigeria Police Force will not tolerate any form of misconduct from its personnel, particularly against the citizens.

Egbetokun gave the warning during the passing-out parade of 693 police recruits at the Police Training College, Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The IGP, represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, Auwal Mohammed, said the police uniform is a symbol of public trust and must never be used to oppress the citizens it is meant to protect.

He urged the new officers to uphold professionalism, integrity, and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties, adding that the success of their careers depends on how faithfully they serve their communities.

“The police uniform is not a tool for intimidation or personal gain but a symbol of honour and service. You must shun corruption, extortion, and every act capable of bringing the Force into disrepute. The citizens you serve must see in you the hope of justice and fairness,” he said.

Egbetokun reminded the recruits that policing is a noble calling that demands discipline and compassion, stressing that their authority should be exercised within the limits of the law.

He also announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of an additional 30,000 constables nationwide to strengthen the Force and improve national security.

In his remarks, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, represented by his Special Adviser on Security (South), Navy Commander Patrick Odion (rtd), congratulated the new constables and urged them to apply the practical training they received to uphold peace and order across the country.

Governor Otu assured the Nigeria Police Force of the state government’s continued support in maintaining law and order, while calling on the new officers to be good ambassadors of the service and uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and discipline.