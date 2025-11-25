IGP visits Kebbi as search for abducted schoolgirls continues

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has arrived in Kebbi State following visits by Federal Government officials in the wake of the abduction of the Maga schoolgirls.

The move comes amid rising concern over escalating abduction cases across parts of the North, as security agencies intensify efforts to locate the missing students and strengthen coordination in ongoing rescue operations.

As part of the effort, the police leadership is holding strategic sessions with state authorities and senior officers in the command to reinforce operational responses and enhance collaboration among agencies working on the case.

Egbetokun’s visit to Kebbi on Tuesday follows a security briefing held on Sunday in Abuja, where he met President Bola Tinubu to discuss the rising abduction cases in Kebbi, Niger, and Kwara states, and to review ongoing rescue efforts.

During the visit, the police chief is scheduled to meet Governor Nasir Idris before addressing officers and men of the command in Birnin Kebbi, as security agencies continue their work to locate the abducted Maga schoolgirls.

The earlier briefing at the Presidential Villa was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyode; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kelvin Aneke; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General E.A.P. Undiendeye; Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Ajayi.