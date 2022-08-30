IGP unveils public relation officers school new building in Abuja

In a bid to improve the welfare of police public relations officers across the country, the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Alkali Baba, has concluded plans to unveil the new Nigeria Police Public Relations School in Abuja.

The new building called Study Centre Building was said to have been completed under the IGP’s administration with focus on building the public relations base of all officers and men to improve the quality of interactions with members of the public.

The three-storey School which is located across from the Police Force Headquarters has renowned personas in Public Relations as tutors and visiting lecturers.

Through a statement released by the force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, in Abuja, the IGP mandated the Provost in charge of the Police Public Relations School, Emmanuel Ojukwu to build up the school’s curriculum in line with the standards of international public relations practice.

He stated that the standards should also be with special focus on behaviour management, professionalism, basic, intermediate, and advanced public relations courses, and psychological courses geared at human capacity building of members of the Force.

According to him, Baba reiterated the commitment of the Force to training and retraining of officers and men of the Force.

He further assured that deliberate steps would be taken to boost the capacity of the school to admit members of other agencies nationally and internationally for short- and long-term courses in public relations practice.

