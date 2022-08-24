IGP tasks Kano, Enugu, Zamfara new CPs on professionalism

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, has tasked Kano, Zamfara and Enugu States new Commissioners of Police, Abubakar Lawal, Kolo Yusuf and Ahmed Ammani respectively on professionalism in the discharge their duties.

The IGP said that the newly posted officers should hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation and safety.

He also called for support and cooperation from residents of the states to the new Police helmsmen to enable them perform optimally on their mandate.

Through a statement released by the force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday, in Abuja, the posting is said to be with immediate effect.

Adejobi stated that Lawal was posted to the Kano State Police Command due to the retirement of the former Commissioner of Police and he is a native of Daura in Katsina State, holds a Bachelors Degree in Sociology from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“He has served in various capacities since his commissioning as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990. He has attended Combat Operations Course, Junior and Intermediate Command Course, as well as the Tactical Leadership Command Course at Police Staff College, Jos. He is a Fellow of the National Defence College (fdc).”

According to the statement: The new Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, Yusufu, hails from Edati in Niger State. He holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree and is a member of the respected Nigeria Bar Association (NBA). He also holds a Masters Degree in Crime Management and Prevention with a Doctorate in International relations.

“Ahmed Ammani, fdc, the new Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, is a versatile Police Officer who hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Kastina State. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Degree in Hausa and Islamic Religious Studies from Bayero University Kano, a Master of Science (M.Sc) Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from Hong Kong University.”

