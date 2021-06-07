IGP suspends tinted glass permits, spy number plates issuance

As part of measures aimed at reducing crime rate and curb rising insecurity across Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has suspended issuance of police permits to owners of vehicles with tinted glass nationwide.

Aside from ban placed on the issuance of police permits for tinted glass, the police boss also asked the law enforcement agents to put on hold issuance of spy number plates.

Giving the directives on Monday during a meeting with top police officers, including commissioners and DIGs at Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja, Baba said that the decision was reached in line with the government’s commitment to curtail worsening security challenges across the country.

He maintained that roadblocks remain prohibited in the country and warned that heads of commands must enforce it and key into the road patrol strategy as an alternative to roadblocks.

Furthermore, he hinted that some of the high-profile suspects in police custody include members of IPOB, kidnappers, and bandits who have confessed to committing some of the most heinous crimes in recent times.

He stressed the need for the senior police officers to ensure discipline in their various commands. Baba also listed some of the successes recorded by the Police Force in the last two months to include the arrest of over 600 suspects including persons believed to have carried out an attack on Governor Samuel Ortom earlier in March.

Meanwhile, the police boss attributed the limitation of police capacity to effectively achieve internal security to unhealthy inter-agency collaboration.

Baba who spoke during at the ongoing three-day annual Ministerial retreat with a theme “Strengthening Inter-Agency Collaboration and Organization Efficiency”, said that it was important that inter-agency rivalry get acknowledged and solved.

“In essence, the challenge of inter-agency rivalry must be seen and acknowledged as a global challenge which haunts internal security of modern states. Be that as it may, certain facts remain sacrosanct. Firstly, inter-agency friction constitutes a major threat to internal security and national cohesion. Secondly, it accounts for budgetary wastage, duplication of functions, mutual suspicion, and encroachment on each other’s legal and operational space by competing agencies. Thirdly, it exposes security agencies to public ridicule and possible loss of public confidence in the ability of such agencies to perform their statutory functions.

“We have indeed recorded situations where due to poor inter-agency collaboration, officers of the Nigeria Police had been victims of friendly fire from other security agents who responded to scenes of crimes in which police operation was already ongoing.”

