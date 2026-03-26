IGP submits state police framework to Senate

In a move toward establishing state police, the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has submitted a comprehensive framework to the Senate outlining modalities for its creation.

The submission forms part of ongoing efforts to decentralise policing in Nigeria, enhance localised security responses, and strengthen the overall national security architecture in line with evolving security challenges across the country.

The framework was submitted at the National Assembly in Abuja to Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the 75-page document was delivered on behalf of the IGP by Professor Olu Ogunsakin, chairman of the Nigeria Police Force committee tasked with developing proposals for state policing.

Titled “A Comprehensive Framework for the Establishment, Governance and Coordination of Federal and State Police,” the report outlines the proposed structure, governance system, and operational procedures for state police.

Disu said the document reflects extensive consultations and provides professional insights and strategic recommendations on the legal, administrative, and operational implications of introducing state police. He expressed confidence that the report would support informed and balanced decisions on the issue.

He added that the submission represents the Nigeria Police Force’s official contribution to ongoing constitutional review discussions on state policing.

In his response, Senator Jibrin commended the IGP for the initiative, describing it as a proactive step aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda to enhance national security.

He assured that the committee would thoroughly review the framework alongside other submissions as part of the constitutional amendment process.