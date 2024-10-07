IGP should takeover Rivers’ security- Tinubu

Concerned by the arson and disruption that had crippled activities in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to take over the security of the state.

Tinubu said the IGP should restore and maintain peace by engaging all parties and ensuring they abide strictly by the laws and order across Rivers immediately.

The president gave the directives on Monday through a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and made available to newsmen.

Tinubu, who left the country for his annual leave abroad, emphasized that the law enforcement agency should ensure that public institutions, as well as, facilities are well secured to avert losses.

While instructing law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control, the president said government facilities built with public funds must be safeguarded from vandalism.

He stressed that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.

According to him, the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of this election should be no exception.

In response to recent tensions following last Saturday’s local government council election, the President expressed deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state.

He urged all political actors to de-escalate the situation and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or destructive actions.