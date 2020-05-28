IGP shakes up formation, deploys new CPs to Edo, Oyo, 9 others

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of Edo, Ondo and Oyo State Commissioners of Police as part of new formations ahead of the governorship election in Edo and Ondo state respectively.

Besides, the IGP also ordered the redeployment of eight other Police Commissioners in various commands and formations across the country for effective policing and security of lives and properties.

Adamu, through a statement released to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, while congratulating the officers, charged the Commissioners to quickly settle to their new states of primary assignments, learn their ways of lives and culture to aid the discharge of their duties effectively.

The police boss also stressed the need for the newly deployed commissioners to prioritize community policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety, and general crime-fighting among others.

He, however, urged the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them to succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.

The new Commissioners of Police are CP Babatunde Kokumo, Edo state; he had served as one time CP of Edo State, the new CP Ondo State is CP Bolaji Amidu Salami, CP Undie J Adie moves to Osun state from Ondo state.

Others are CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko, formerly of Edo state is the new CP Bauchi state, CP Philip Sule Maku is the new CP Ebonyi State, CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu is the new CP, Gombe state, while CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu is the new CP, Oyo state.

Also, CP Evelyn T. Peterside becomes CP in charge Eastern Port, CP Okon Etim Ene is CP in charge Bomb Disposal (EOD), CP Bello Maikwashi is CP Airport Command and CP Olukolu Tairu Shina is CP Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos).