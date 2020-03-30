IGP sets-up special team to investigate Ondo explosion

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Following the explosion that rocked Ilu-Abo community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, destroying over 100 houses with people sustaining varying degrees of injury, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has set-up a special investigation team to unravel immediate and remote cause of the incident.

He explained that conflicting accounts on possible cause of the explosion by residents and eyewitnesses with some arguing that it was a truck loaded with explosive substances conveying dynamites from Ibadan, Oyo State, to a quarry company in Auchi, Edo State, while others attributed it to the asteroid flyby, predicted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, necessitated the constitution of the investigative team to unravel the mystery behind the explosion.

Adamu said the team which is headed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Maikudi Shehu, is made up of police officers from the Police Bomb Disposal Squad (Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit), a specialized arm of the police that oversees explosives and ordinance operations of the Force including controlled detonation, safe evacuation, sweeping, assessment, analysis, intelligence and investigations touching on bombs and all forms of explosives related incidents.

The IGP, through a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Monday, explained that the team will work in partnership with the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) to ensure thorough investigation and arrive at a justifiable conclusion which will unearth the true cause of the explosion, while urging residents living around the scene of the incident to avoid the area so as not to tamper with the scene of incident and the ongoing investigations.

“The Investigation Team will work jointly with experts from the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) – the nation’s leading Research and Development Institution that is the sole repository of all geo-scientific data. The Agency has a state-of-the-art laboratory with the capacity and expertise to carry out a wide range of geo-scientific examinations including Laboratory/Forensic Examinations, Geochemical Analysis of Rocks, Minerals, Water, Sewage, Soil Samples and Site Investigations amongst others. The IGP hopes that with the involvement of NGSA, the quality and integrity of investigations into the explosion will be greatly enhanced.” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the IGP sympathized with the government and people of Ondo state, particularly victims that sustained injuries or lost their property as a result of the incident, assuring that the mystery will be unravel while outcome of investigations will be made public.