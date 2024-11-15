IGP sets up electoral offence desk ahead Ondo guber poll

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has set up an Electoral Offences Desk to investigate and prosecute violations during the upcoming Ondo gubernatorial election.



The desk, which will be coordinated by the Assistant Commissioner in the Ondo State Crime Investigation Department (CID), and supported by senior officers from the FCID Abuja, will operate under the provisions of the amended 2023 Electoral Act.



According to Egbetokun, the Electoral Offences Desk is tasked with ensuring that any violations of electoral laws, such as voter fraud, ballot tampering, and other misconduct, are swiftly investigated and prosecuted.



This development was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday through a statement shared on his social media handle.



In addition to this effort, Adejobi noted that DIG Sylvester Alabi has ordered the immediate deployment of security personnel to local government areas (LGAs) and polling units in preparation for the November 16 election.



As part of the security measures for the upcoming election, security personnel will conduct aerial surveillance with police helicopters and waterway patrols to ensure tight security across all terrains.



Additionally, the enforcement agency reiterated the ban on covered number plates, the use of sirens, and unauthorized security escorts during the election, warning that violators will face severe legal consequences.



Meanwhile, Citizens are encouraged to report any electoral offenses using the designated contact numbers provided by the police and to fully cooperate with law enforcement to help ensure a peaceful and credible election.



The statement says, “As CPs Head to Designated LGAs Further to preparations for the forthcoming Ondo State Gubernatorial Elections, the Nigeria Police Force has continued to gear up its preparations and strategies, reinforcing adequate security measures to ensure a smooth run of the electoral process.



“As part of these security measures, the Force once again reiterates the ban on the use of sirens, covered number plates, aides, and escorts during the elections. Local, unauthorized, and quasi-security agencies are once again warned to steer clear, as violators would experience severe consequences and face the full wrath of the law. Restrictions on movement on the day of the election from 6 AM till 6 PM remain valid, as members of the public are advised to make adequate preparations to this effect.



“Furthermore, the DIG Elections, DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc, has ordered the immediate deployment of CPs assigned for election duties to their designated Local Government Areas. Adequate personnel have been deployed to all polling units. In addition to ground personnel, aerial patrols with police helicopters and waterway patrols by gunboats are also being carried out to ensure tight security across all terrains.



“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has also ordered the establishment of the Electoral Offences Desk, to be coordinated by the AC Ondo State CID, and supported by other senior officers from the FCID Abuja, to carry out investigations and possible prosecution of cases as stipulated in the Electoral Act, 2023 (as amended)”



“Citizens are encouraged to give full cooperation and support to making the electoral process free and fair. Citizens can also contact the DIG Elections on 08081775899, and the AIG Elections on 09085000029. Inquiries and incident reporting should be directed to the general control room number, headed by the CP Elections, CP Tunji Disu: 07034313903. Control rooms will be manned by the police and relevant agencies engaged in the electoral process”



“Through collaborative efforts, we can assure the elections are held fairly and peacefully, free from any form of manipulation or interference, thereby safeguarding the integrity and legitimacy of the electoral outcomes”