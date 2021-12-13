IGP sees elections trouble coming from 2022

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has started planning and also preparing his men for troubles that were likely to start surfacing across the country beginning from 2022 being the year preceding the general year, 2023.

Baba said that the security challenges currently being confronted across the country could intensify next year considering that the general election fever would have enveloped the entire Nigeria, urging his men to brace up for the threat ahead.

The police boss, who raise the concerns on Monday during a meeting with strategic police managers at the Force headquarters in Abuja, meanwhile, disclosed that plans have been concluded to give police stations across the country a facelift that suits modern law enforcement strategies.

