IGP redeploys Mba, Ciroma, 10 other senior police officers amid crime surge

As a measure to boost security across Nigeria, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has redeployed no fewer than seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and five Assistants Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to different police formations under the Nigerian Police Force.

Egbetokun stated that the decision was made following the promotion of deserving officers to their new ranks by the Police Service Commission.

The IGP, meanwhile, charges the newly posted and redeployed senior officers to entrench professionalism in their respective Departments, Commands, and Formations while prioritizing human security as well as people-centric policing services.

The redeployment was made public through a statement released by Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday to newsmen.

Among those redeployed by the IGP is DIG Frank Mba who was deployed to the Department of Training and Development, to ensure policemen get required skills to combat crime across the country.

Also redeployed by the IGP is DIG Bala Ciroma who was sent to head the Department of Finance and Administration, and DIG Habu Sani, to head the Force Intelligence Bureau.

Others were DIG Usman Nagogo to Department of Logistics and Supply, DIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro, to Department of Information and Communication Technology, DIG Ibrahim Ka’oje, to Department of Research and Planning, and DIG Ede Ekpeji to head the Department of Operations.

According to the statement, Similarly, the IGP has approved the posting of the following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the following Commands and Formations as indicated against their names. AIG Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju has been posted as the Force Secretary, AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, mni to head the Police Mobile Force, AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc, to Zone 16 Yenagoa, AIG Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, fsi, to head the Police Cooperative, and AIG Benjamin Okolo Nebeolisa, fdc, to AIG Department of ICT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

