IGP redeploys Mba, 19 other senior police officers for better security

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of three Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs) and 17 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to tackle banditry and other security challenges across the country.

The three DIGs were redeployed by the IGP, to boost the morale of policemen and introduce new strategies to policing were Hafiz Inuwa, Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma.

With the new redeployment, Inuwa now head the Department of Logistics and Supply, while Ciroma and Mba now lead the Department of Training and Development and the Department of Research and Planning respectively.

With the recent elevation, Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North-East, while Mba assumes a supervisory role over the South-East Geo political zone.

The 17 AIGs were: AIG Zone 10 Sokoto, AIG Abubakar Lawal; AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri, Abdul Umar; AIG Zone 7 Abuja, Williams Adebowale; AIG Armament FHQ Abuja, Shettima Zanna; AIG Zone 17 Akure, Eyibio Ebong; AIG Maritime Lagos, Adepoju Ilori and AIG FCID Annex Kaduna, Okon Effiong.

Others were: AIG Zone 9 Umuahia, Eworo Echeng; Commandant Staff College Jos, Susan Horsefall; AIG DFA FHQ Abuja, Bankole Sikiru; AIG Zone 11 Osogbo, Oladimeji Olanrewaju; AIG FEDOPS FHQ Abuja, Odama Ojeka; AIG Forensic, Shehu Gwarzo; AIG R&P, FHQ Abuja, Yekini Ayoku; AIG FCID Alagbon Lagos, Yahaya Abubakar; AIG Zone 1 Kano, Umar Sanda; and AIG CTU FHQ Abuja, Ede Ayuba.

After redeploying the senior policemen, the IGP, in a statement by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, has charged the Senior Police Officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for rights of citizens in their new places of assignment.

He equally tasked them to pursue the task of ensuring public safety and security in their AORs with renewed vigour.

