Report on Interest
Tinubu -Aregbesola face-off: A test of loyalty and betrayal

The Guild

Atiku, Governors, others grace Buhari’s son, Kano…

The Guild

80 COVID-19 patients leave Edo isolation centers 

The Guild
IGP redeploys Lagos CP, 39 other senior police officers

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

As part of measures boost security through efficient policing, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, had redeployed the Lagos Commissioner of Police, AIG Idowu Owohunwa, to the Federal Criminal Investigations Department (FCID Annex) Alagbon axis of the state and 39 other senior officers to different formations to inject fresh ideas into law enforcement through the commands.

A breakdown of the senior police officers redeployed by Egbetokun showed that 14 Assistant Inspectors General of Police including Owohunwa, and 26 Commissioners of Police respectively.

