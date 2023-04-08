IGP redeploys Abiodun, Mba, 19 other AIGs, targets better security 

In a bid to ensure effective security across Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has redeployed the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) for Zone 2, Abiodun Alabi, and AIG Frank Mba, and 19 others, to appropriate

departments, commands, and formations that best suits them across the country.

Alabi, who was former Lagos commissioner, was moved from Zone 2 to AIG Zone 12 Bauchi, while Mba has been deployed to AIG Federal Criminal Investigations Department (FCID Annex Lagos, after leaving Ogun Command.

Others were: Zone 14 Katsina-AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, Police Mobile Force-AIG Ibrahim Ka’oje, Special Protection Unit -AIG Matthew Akinyosola, Maritime Lagos-AIG Yekini Ayoku, Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Adejoh, ICT FHQ Abuja-AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, and Zone 7 Abuja-AIG Aliyu Garba.

Also, Research & Development – AIG Yusuf Usman, Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Haladu Ros-Amson, Zone 8 Lokoja-AIG Babatunde Ishola, Counter Terrorism Unit – AIG Alexander Wannang, Zone 2 Lagos -AIG Ari Ali, Zone 9 Umuahia-AIG Mamman Umar, Commandant Police Academy, Wudil – AIG Sadiq Abubakar, Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Benjamin Okolo, DTD FHQ Abuja – AIG Oyediran Oyeyemi, FCID Annex Kaduna – AIG Babaji Sunday, Zone 5 Benin – AIG Arungwa Udo, and Force Transport Officer – AIG Yusuf Usman.

This assignment to the various commands in the force was in line with the manpower development policy of posting the right people into roles fitting for them based on their capabilities.

The IGP noted in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, that this is in line with his mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations.

