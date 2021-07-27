IGP redeploys 24 AIGs for counter-terrorism, bandits, others strategy

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the posting and redeployment of twenty-four Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to Zonal Commands and Formations across the country to augment counter-terrorism, bandits and other criminals strategies.

He said that the deployments and postings were in line with the implementation of new, improved, tailored-to-suit, and robust security solutions aimed at tackling crimes and neutralizing both existing and emerging security threats in the country.

The police boss added that though the country was facing tough times in areas of security of lives and property, the nation’s security challenges were not insurmountable and that the police force under his leadership would do all within its power to restore peace across the nation.

With the news postings, former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police (CP), Bala Ciroma, who was promoted to AIG last Monday, has been moved to Zone-7 Abuja while AIG Usman Belel, and AIG John Amadi, and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka were posted to FCID Annex Lagos, Maritime, and Zone 9 Umuahia respectively.

Others, according to a statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, include AIG SPU FHQ ABUJA – AIG Zaki Ahmed, AIG ZONE 4 MAKURDI – AIG Mustapha Dandaura, AIG CTU FHQ ABUJA – AIG Dansuki Galadanchi, AIG ZONE 17 AKURE – AIG Okon Ene, AIG BORDER PATROL FHQ ABUJA – AIG Usman Nagogo, AIG ZONE 13 UKPO-DUNUKOFIA AWKA – AIG Muri Musa, and COMMANDANT POLAC WUDIL-KANO – AIG Lawal Tanko

Also in redeployed are AIG DOPS FHQ ABUJA – AIG Adebola Longe, AIG INVESTMENT FHQ ABUJA – AIG Musa Adze, AIG DICT FHQ ABUJA – AIG Philip Maku, AIG ZONE 6 CALABAR – AIG Usman Gomna, AIG COOPERATIVE – AIG Adamu Usman, AIG ZONE 3 YOLA – AIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro, AIG DTD FHQ ABUJA – AIG Ahmed Azare, and AIG FCID ANNEX KADUNA – AIG Maigana Sani.

Others are AIG ZONE 12 BAUCHI – AIG Audu Madaki, AIG ZONE 8 LOKOJA – AIG Ede Ekpeji, AIG ARMAMENT FHQ ABUJA – AIG Mohammed Bagega, AIG ZONE 15 MAIDUGURI – AIG Bello Makwashi, and AIG WORKS FHQ ABUJA – AIG Balarabe Abubakar.

Furthermore, the police boss noted that the postings and deployments were also in line with the new Manpower Development Policy of the force, adding that the posting and the redeployment are with immediate effect.

The IGP assured that the nation that the senior police officers posting and redeployment would further help in driving the new policing vision, which amongst other things, was targeted at improving policing services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country.

