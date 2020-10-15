IGP recognises EndSARS protesters’ rights, warns officers against disrupting assemblage

The Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, has warned police officers across the country against disrupting assemblage of youths protesting police brutality and end to extra-judicial killings of Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of Nigeria Police Force.

He said that the call had become imperative after several video clips showing officers engaging in wrongful conduct and using force against the protesters, saying Nigerians, irrespective of age brackets have an inalienable rights to engage in peaceful protest.

The police boss said that it was against the norm for police officers to use force on peaceful protesters and that rather than attack protesters, officers are to protect and ensure proper coordination of such march across the country.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, Adamu noted that since the force was trying to regain public confidence and acceptability, there was need for caution on part of officers across the country.

According to him, citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and, movement, and these must always be upheld and protected by the police.

Furthermore, the police boss enjoined protesters to ensure continued peaceful conduct and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements who may seek to use the opportunity in causing mayhem.

“The IGP stresses that the Force leadership has heard the voice of the people clearly and irrevocably committed to doing everything possible to address the observed ills, punish the offending officers and enthrone a people-friendly police officer,” the statement said.