IGP promotes over 21,000 policemen, tasks on patriotism

In a bid to boost the morale of policemen across Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has approved the promotion of 21,039 junior police officers who were last promoted in 2017, tasking the policemen to be professional in their conduct.

Baba said that the move was part of the ongoing restructuring as well as repositioning of the Force particularly the personnel for greater efficiency.

The IGP added that the promotion of the officers was part of the manpower development drive of his administration to ensure deserving personnel were promoted accordingly.

According to him, the move was to further encourage hard work and to continuously embed the culture of merit, excellence, and dedication to duties.

The promotion which comprised the elevation of 20,572 Sergeants to the next rank of Inspector, 324 Corporals to Sergeants, and 143 Constables to the rank of Corporal, is part of the ongoing efforts aimed at improving welfare, conditions of service, boosting the morale of personnel, with a view to repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.

Baba’s approval of the officers’ promotion was made known through a statement released by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday.

The IGP, meanwhile, assured senior police officers that the Force’s high command was liaising with the Police Service Commission on the release of their promotion, which was expected to be approved and released soon.

According to the statement, the Police boss while commending the newly promoted officers for their resilience and invaluable commitment to duties, charged them to see their promotion as a call for renewed zeal, vigour, patriotism to duty, and further re-dedication to professional policing standards.

“The IGP equally restated the commitment of his administration to entrenching longstanding reforms in the Nigeria Police Force”, it added.

