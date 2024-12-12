IGP promises to beef up security throughout during yuletide

As Nigerians prepare for the Christmas and New Year holidays, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has assured citizens and visitors of the Nigerian Police Force’s unwavering commitment to ensuring safety and security throughout the festive season.



To this effect, Egbetokun has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, and key areas and identified hotspots to ensure safety across all states.



In a statement released by the Public Relations Officer, Olamuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday, these proactive measures are part of the agency’s effort to curb traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased mobility and public gatherings.



According to the statement, “The IGP’s directive includes the mobilization of police officers to highways, major roads, urban centers, and recreational centers nationwide. Officers will be strategically positioned to deter crimes via increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons”.



Meanwhile, Egbetokun reiterated the force’s commitment to ensuring a safe environment during and beyond the holiday season, urging citizens to stay vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.



“With ongoing proactive measures, including enhanced patrols, community engagement, and a specific focus on public safety, the Force is dedicated to ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without the shadow of crimes,” he said.