IGP promises 61 Kaduna abducted worshippers’ relatives of victims safe return

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has promised relatives of the 61 worshippers abducted in Kakau Daji, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, of victims’ safe rescue and return to the state.

Baba assured relatives and residents of the state that the law enforcement agency was currently on the trail of the abductors and would rescue the victims soon.

The Police boss assurance came barely seven days after gunmen were said to have attacked the church and killed two worshippers, shit three others, as well as took over 60 persons away from the religious premises.

Speaking on the outcome of the discussion with the IGP, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) kaduna State chapter, Rev Joseph Hayab, on Sunday, disclosed that he had a telephone conversation with the police boss.

Hayab noted that the IGP assured him, during the discussion, that the Nigerian Police would ensure that all abductees were safely reunited with their loved ones in the state.

“The lives of Kaduna abducted worshipers are in danger and require urgent intervention of government and security agencies. The insecurity in Kaduna state has continued to grow beyond our imagination and is threatening the peace of the nation.”

“CAN Kaduna State is appealing to well-meaning individuals, organisations, those in authority, especially the federal government and the international community to come to our rescue.

“The evil we are experiencing is more than what an ordinary person in Kaduna and Nigeria can handle. CAN is appealing to all Christians and people of our state to be united in fighting this evil and be watchful,” he said.

The chairman, meanwhile, relived their experience, saying the bandits opened fire on five of their victims, killing two while 3 others were seriously injured and are currently in the hospital.

