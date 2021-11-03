IGP posts new CP to Plateau over communal clashes

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka has been deployed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba to replace the former Commissioner of Police in PLateau State, following recent communal clashes in the state.

Onyeka was posted to the state following the redeployment of CP Edward Egbuka to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements.

Through a statement released by the force’s spokesman, CP Frank Mba, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the IGP charged the new Commissioner to turnaround the security and nip in the bud any act that could threaten peace within the state.

Baba stated that Onyeka should use his community and security building expertise to improve public safety, security of lives and properties of the people.

The IGP, meanwhile, assured the residents of the police’s unrelenting commitment to curb prevailing and emerging crimes in the State.

He, however,enjoined them to cooperate and work with the Police through provision of information on activities within their communities.

Onyeka, hails from Nkume, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State and holds a B.A (Hons) in Public Administration and a Masters Degree in Defence Studies from Punjab University, India.

He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria which includes the Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), Police Staff College, Jos; Financial Malpractices Investigation Course; and Armed Conflict Management Course, Command Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.

He has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Bauchi, Imo, Abia, Zamfara State Commands and Zone 1 Headquarters, Kano.

